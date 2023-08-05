Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree injury to a child

Juan Pedro Tellez was sentenced for injuries to his baby that happened in October of 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that a man was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for first-degree injury to a child.

According to the DA’s office, on Oct. 12, 2020, Juan Pedro Tellez was alone with his 3-month-old-child when he called his wife panicked because something was wrong with the baby.

Hospital staff in Midland and Lubbock later determined that the child had brain bleeding and neck injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma and a shaken baby.

The child is now in a persistent vegetive state and requires 24-hour skilled nursing care.

Tellez, who had a lengthy criminal history, negotiated a plea with the state that included waiving all rights to appeal.