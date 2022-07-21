x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Pleasant Farms murder

Michael Hosch was arrested for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield in 2020.
Credit: Pixabay

PLEASANT FARMS, Texas — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for a Pleasant Farms murder that happened in 2020, court records show.

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested on April 9, 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield, according to a Facebook post by the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested in Cambridge, Minnesota after fleeing there from Ector County.

The arrest stemmed from ECSO deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle call on April 1, 2020.

When they arrived to 6001 W Lemon, they found the vehicle and the body of a dead man.

Hosch was originally charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge and not guilty to the gun charge. The gun charge was dismissed.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

City of Midland warning citizens about scam call