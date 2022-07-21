Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Pleasant Farms murder

Michael Hosch was arrested for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield in 2020.

PLEASANT FARMS, Texas — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday for a Pleasant Farms murder that happened in 2020, court records show.

Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested on April 9, 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield, according to a Facebook post by the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested in Cambridge, Minnesota after fleeing there from Ector County.

The arrest stemmed from ECSO deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle call on April 1, 2020.

When they arrived to 6001 W Lemon, they found the vehicle and the body of a dead man.