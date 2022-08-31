Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Odessa murder

Jose Alexander Carrera was found guilty of the 2018 deadly shooting of John Paul Jimenez.

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for a 2018 murder in Odessa.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug.15, 2018, the Odessa Police Department responded to a report of two men who had been shot in the 900 Block of Magnolia Boulevard.

One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man, John Paul Jimenez, died from a wound suffered in the shooting.

An Ector County grand jury indicted Jose Alexander Carrera, 24, for the murder. His trial began on Aug. 29 in the 358th District Court of Ector County.

On Aug. 31, 2022, the jury found Carrera Guilty of murder. The punishment range in the case was set at 5 years to 99 years or Life in prison.