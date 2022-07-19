Man sentenced to over 157 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

Thomas Scott Perkins, of Fort Stockton, was previously found guilty of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

PECOS, Texas — A Fort Stockton man was sentenced to 1,890 months in prison Monday for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents and evidence presented in trial, agents with Homeland Security Investigations investigated and discovered that Thomas Scott Perkins, 31, was sharing child pornography online.

A search warrant was executed at Perkins’ home and multiple hard drives that contained 95,316 images and 1,237 videos of child sexual abuse material were found.

On July 19, 2022, Perkins was found guilty by a federal jury in Pecos of one count of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2020.

Special Agent in Charge of HSI El Paso Francisco Burrola said this sentencing is an example of the high priority these cases are handled with.

“This lengthy sentence is a testament to the repugnant nature of child exploitation crimes, particularly the production of child pornography which only perpetuates the trauma endured by victims,” said Burrola. “HSI agents make it a top priority to protect vulnerable children from victimization by working with their law enforcement partners to investigate predators involved with the possession and distribution of child pornography and ensure they are held accountable for their heinous actions.”