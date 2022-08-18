Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder of Midland man

Evidence showed Moreno and two other men stabbed and shot the victim multiple times before leaving him to die.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his part in a 2020 murder.

Samuel Moreno, 53, was charged with murder along with two other men after officers discovered the body of 68-year-old Justin Zatovich.

According to evidence presented during Moreno's trial, he and Zatovich had reportedly been in the middle of a housing dispute.

Moreno and two other men, believed to be John Thomas Sepulveda and Brad Michael Beck, pulled the victim out of his home where he was shot and stabbed multiple times before being left to die.

Lawyers used home security video as crucial evidence in the trial.

Moreno was found guilty by a Midland County jury on Wednesday afternoon after less than an hour of deliberations.

The jury sentenced him to 60 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Moreno will have to serve at least 30 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.