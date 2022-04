Clinton Saunders was charged with murder after the shooting death of Mario Castillo back in February 2021.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder.

Clinton Saunders was charged with murder after the shooting death of Mario Castillo back in February 2021.

Sauners was indicted on March 9, 2021 and the jury sentenced him on April 6, 2022.