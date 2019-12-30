MIDLAND, Texas — A man who was accused of dumping trailer park sewage at the Jenna Welch I-20 Wildlife Preserve plead guilty and will spend four years in jail.

Jose Mario Rivas-Gomez was given an offer of probation to remedy the harm done to the property, but instead chose jail time.

Rivas-Gomez was arrested in January 2019 when a trailer park was found near the reserve.

According to the Midland County Attorney's Office, authorities received an environmental complaint about a trailer park that was pumping sewage into the reserve property.

Investigators discovered a trailer park had been disposing of human waste in sewage pits and found a large pile of waste on the property.

The property owner was not aware of the presence of the trailer park and told authorities Rivas-Gomez had been living on the property for years but was not allowed to bring in additional trailers.

The DA's office says Rivas-Gomez was actually living at a separate trailer park and had been using the first park to collect money from tenants, despite not being authorized.

The trailer park's sewage pit was located uphill from the wildlife preserve's lake. Land near the pit sloped downwards at a steep angle, allowing the sewage to drain into the preserve.

Authorities say around 1,264 pounds of solid waste was found at the trailer park, including multiple tires and wooden pallets.

