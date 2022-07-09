Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list arrested in Pecos County

Raynaldo Farias Tijerina was wanted for homicide, possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested in Pecos County on Tuesday.

According to the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Raynaldo Farias Tijerina was wanted by the Texas Pardon and Parole Board for homicide and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for possession of child pornography and invasive visual recording.

He is also confirmed to be an active member of the Tango Blast Gang.