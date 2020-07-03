TERLINGUA, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a prior story on Thomas Arthur.

Thomas Arthur, the man linked to a website featuring stories of child sexual abuse, has a new hearing scheduled for March 16.

A motion to revoke Arthur's order of detention was filed on February 26.

The motion asks the court to consider granting bond to Arthur now that the government has designated the case as a "complex" case.

Arthur went to court on November 20 to see if he would be granted bond, but the prosecution argued he could continue to run the website if released. The judge ruled in the prosecution's favor.

Now four months later Arthur's defense is asking the courts to grant him bond since there has been little evidence presented in the case.

The documents also claim authorities had falsely identified ammunition taken from Arthur as "armor piercing."

Based on these elements, Arthur has been granted a motions hearing on March 16 where the United States District Court will determine if he will be granted bond.

Arthur also has a hearing in May and a plea deadline in June.

