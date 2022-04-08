Man indicted for 2018 deadly stabbing

A jury assessed Don Del Real Herrera’s punishment to life in prison.

MIDLAND, Texas — A jury indicted a man Friday in connection to a deadly 2018 stabbing in Midland.

Don Del Real Herrera was indicted for cutting and stabbing Francis Ybarra Sanchez to death on April 14, 2018.

Hererra pleaded guilty to murder on April 4, and a jury was selected to assess his punishment.

Hererra contended that the murder was a crime of passion that stemmed from an adequate cause.