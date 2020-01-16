MIDLAND, Texas — On Jan. 15, Midland police responded to a call in the 3600 block of W. Wall St. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The unknown victim was traveling westbound on Bankhead highway when suddenly it sounded like his tire blew out.

After the victim stopped the car in the roadway, a driver of an unknown vehicle drove past him and began shooting at the victim's vehicle.

The victim was shot and transported to the hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is on-going and updates will be provided as they come in.