ODESSA, Texas — A man was convicted for a 2017 murder by an Ector County Jury on October 24.

Joseph Benjamin Madden III was convicted in the murder of Joe "Pepe" Valenzuela and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Valenzuela originally gave Madden a ride back in 2017 and was planning on taking him to his t-shirt shop, "Pepe's T-Shirts". That's when Madden stabbed Valenzuela in the back and left him for dead.

The case was prosecuted in the court by First Assistant Lisa Borden and Assistant District Attorney Bill Prasher. Madden was represented by Michael McLeish.

