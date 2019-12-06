HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an SUV at a car wash Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they received a call around 6:20 a.m. from family concerned that something may have happened to a relative. The victim was found at a car wash located in the 4000 block of Aldine Mail Road in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim is in his 40s and "there is evidence of blood."

Homicide investigators say they are waiting for the Medical Examiner to get a positive identification on the victim, however, family members have already identified him.

The victim has a residence in the general area.

Investigators say they are not sure what caused the victim's fatal injuries and they do not appear to be self-inflicted. They added that there were definitely signs of trauma.

Deputies also ran the license plate of the SUV the victim was found in and it leads back to a man who lives in Katy. However, they do not thing he is the owner of the vehicle.

