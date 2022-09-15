Man responsible for Ector County Courthouse bomb hoax sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison

David Paul Finnegan was scheduled to have hearings at the courthouse on the day the device was planted.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man who was responsible for a bomb hoax at the Ector County Courthouse back in April has been sentenced to almost three and a half years in federal prison.

David Paul Finnegan, 37, plead guilty to perpetrating a hoax on June 13.

Finnegan left a suspicious device on the steps of the courthouse on April 7, 2022.

The device had a large PVC pipe containing miscellaneous objects being held together with black tape. It also had a wristwatch taped to it.

Odessa Police sent out its Explosives Ordinance Disposal team who determined the device did not contain any explosives.

Finnegan was scheduled to have hearings at the courthouse on the day the device was planted.

Following his guilty plea he was sentenced to 41 months in prison.