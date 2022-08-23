Man charged with wife's murder indicted by grand jury

Vitale Justice told hospital staff and authorities his wife fell at home, possibly due to a stroke.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man accused of killing his wife was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 15.

Vitale Justice, 56, was arrested on June 21 after an autopsy indicated Pamela Brown Justice's death was ruled a homicide.

As her only caretaker, Vitale claimed his wife had fallen at their home due to a stroke. She had sustained severe trauma to her head and multiple bruises to her body.

Ector County deputies were called in after hospital employees noted the severity of her injuries, as well as the fact that Vitale was "acting strange".

Following Pamela's death and the autopsy, Justice was arrested and charged with murder.

Ector County jail records indicate his bond was set at $100,000 and he has not been released since his arrest on June 21.

An arraignment hearing is set for September 8.