Man charged with six counts of smuggling in Brewster County

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — The Brewster County Police Department has charged Raul Omar Reyes, who was driving a car that occupied six illegal Mexican immigrants, with six counts of smuggling of persons.

Reyes was stopped by a Brewster County deputy Friday morning along Highway 385, south of Marathon.

Friday morning, a Brewster County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 385, South of Marathon.

Each smuggling charge against Reyes is a third-degree felony, according to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

All six illegal immigrants that Reyes brought illegally into the United States were referred to the US Border Patrol Agents.