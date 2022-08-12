Man charged with arson after setting fire at home of niece's ex-husband

The victim told police he was in the middle of a divorce with Sanchez's niece and believed he was trying to cause him physical harm.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is in jail after police say he started a fire at a residence.

Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with arson and evading arrest.

According to a warrant, a Midland police officer saw a small fire in a front yard on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

The officer went to investigate and saw a man, later identified as Sanchez, standing inside the garage.

After the officer introduced himself, the man began to back away and eventually began to run. After he reached the alleyway the officer lost sight of him.

A K9 officer was called out, but the scent was lost. Officers then made their way back to the residence.

A man living in the house identified the suspect to officers and told them he was the uncle to his ex-wife.

While the man did not know why Sanchez had started the fire, he believes it might have been to cause him bodily harm due to the divorce between him and Sanchez's niece.

Police identified Sanchez as the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest.