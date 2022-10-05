Houston police said the man tried to get the teens to leave him alone by swinging his cane at them, but as they were leaving, one of them turned around and shot him.

HOUSTON — A man who was walking in north Houston was shot and killed by a group of teens on Monday night, according to police.

A day after the shooting, KHOU 11 News obtained surveillance video of the incident from a nearby business.

Houston Police Department investigators said when officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Fulton and East Crosstimbers streets around 8:40 p.m., they found the man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it appeared the victim was walking behind a Walmart when he was approached by a group of teens. Police said the six teens -- four girls and two boys -- began harassing the man.

Police said the victim swung his cane at the boys in an effort to get them to leave him alone. HPD said the girls were trying to get the boys to leave, but as they were walking away, one of the teens pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking the victim in the chest.

It's hard to see in the surveillance video, but the 49-year-old victim collapsed behind a sign before several people come to try to help him.

Nearby restaurant employee Jonathan Martinez said he saw the victim laying on the ground and doesn't understand why the group of teens targeted him.

"It’s getting bad out here,” Martinez said. “I read the Bible ... I just hope justice gets served. I mean, either way, it’s going to come back around one way or another ... whether it’s in court or, you know, karma.”

The teens were described only as being between 14 and 18 and were last seen running toward a bus stop. Police are actively looking for them and are asking the public to call them with any tips.

Investigators said they're not sure what the motive was, but it didn't appear to be robbery.