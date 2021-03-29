Man assaults Odessa police officer, 2 detention officers while resisting arrest

According to the arrest affidavit, Wooten kneed one officer in the groin and placed another in a chokehold.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following multiple assaults on officers with OPD and Ector County.

According to an arrest affidavit, Odessa police officers were called to a residence in reference to a disturbance just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28.

The victim told police Kelly Joe Wooten, 46, had attempted to take her cigarettes away from her and in the process she said he struck her.

Three officers then tried to place Wooten under arrest, but he reportedly resisted by walking away and lifting his arms away from the officers.

The affidavit says Wooten then struck one of the officers in the groin area with his knee.

After officers managed to handcuff Wooten, he was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was asked to follow booking procedures by jail staff.

A detention officer guided Wooten toward the showers, but Wooten physically pushed him away and placed him in a neck chokehold.

The suspect continued to fight jail staff, injuring another detention officer by striking her with a closed fist on her mouth.