Crime

Man arrested after teen with gunshot wound dies at Midland Memorial Hospital

The man who transported the victim to the hospital has been charged with manslaughter.
Credit: Viewer photo

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police have arrested a man after a 19 year old died from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to Midland Memorial Hospital around 5:20 p.m. Friday in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arturo Barraza, 21, transported the victim, Estrella Moreno, 19, to the hospital. Moreno had sustained a gunshot wound.

Moreno was later pronounced dead.

Police took Barraza to the department for questioning. He was later arrested and charged with manslaughter. No bond has been set as of Friday evening.

The investigation is still ongoing and next of kin has been notified.

