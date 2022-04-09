x
Man arrested in connection to pipe bomb threat at the Ector County Courthouse

David Paul Finnegan is facing pending charges related to the device that was found at the courthouse on Thursday morning.
ODESSA, Texas — According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, David Paul Finnegan, 37, was arrested at about 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 3500 block of Galahad on a felony warrant for the charge of tampering of record, which comes with no bond permitted, and a warrant of felony theft.

ECSO said Finnegan is facing pending charges related to the hoax device that was found at the Ector County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will provide updates as we learn more.

