Man arrested for murder of wife he claimed fell after having a stroke

The Ector County Sheriff's Office was called in after hospital staff noticed inconsistent injuries and that the man was "acting strange".

Example video title will go here for this video

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after county investigators say they believe he is responsible for the death of his wife.

Pamela Brown Justice, 55, was taken to Medical Center Hospital in an ambulance on May 17, an arrest report reads.

Her husband, Vitale Anthony Justice, 56, told hospital staff she had experienced a fall at their home, possibly due to a stroke.

Pamela had reportedly sustained severe trauma to her head and multiple bruises to her body.

Staff called Ector County deputies in due to the severity of her injuries, as well as the fact that Vitale was "acting strange".

The affidavit says Vitale had shown staff photographs he had taken of Pamela on the floor of their home after she fell.

When nurses confronted Vitale about Pamela's injuries, he told them he "had other things to do" and left the building.

Doctors noted Pamela had bruising over her entire body that was not consistent with a fall but rather physical abuse.

Vitale initially told investigators he was her husband and only care taker and that the two lived together. He then told ECSO deputies he would not be willing to provide a statement based on advice from lawyers.

Pamela later succumbed to her injuries and her body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy.

Autopsy results said the death was due to complications from her injuries and ruled her death as a homicide.

Vitale eventually agreed to a recorded interview with the sheriff's office. While he admitted to being Pamela's only caretaker despite asking people including other family living on the same property, he denied causing harm to his wife.

On June 21, Justice was arrested and charged with murder based on a warrant from ECSO. His bond has been set at $100,000.

A mug shot for Vitale Justice was not immediately available.