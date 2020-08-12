Update: Man arrested in murder case in Southwest Odessa

Damien Dubree Smith is the man being charged with first degree murder.

ODESSA, Texas — Damien Dubree Smith was taken into custody on December 7 for a murder in Southwest Odessa.

Smith has been charged with murder "1st degree felony".

On December 6, Odessa police responded to a shooting and upon arrival, discovered a 31-year-old woman deceased with a gunshot wound to the face.

Smith fled the scene before police arrived after an altercation over money led to him shooting the 31-year-old woman.

Smith was arrested during the evening of December 7.