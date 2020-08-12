Update: Man arrested in murder case in Southwest Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Damien Dubree Smith was taken into custody on December 7 for a murder in Southwest Odessa.
Smith has been charged with murder "1st degree felony".
On December 6, Odessa police responded to a shooting and upon arrival, discovered a 31-year-old woman deceased with a gunshot wound to the face.
Smith fled the scene before police arrived after an altercation over money led to him shooting the 31-year-old woman.
Smith was arrested during the evening of December 7.
The investigation is still ongoing.