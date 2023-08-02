Man arrested in Midland County for soliciting prostitute

Court records show that Gene Powell Jr., 57, has been arrested on similar charges two times in the past.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested in Midland County Tuesday on a charge of solicitation of prostitution or other payor.

Gene Powell Jr., 57, has been arrested on similar charges two times in the past.

The first happened back in 2004. Public data shows Powell pled guilty to that charge, but it was later dismissed.

He was arrested again in 2022 as part of an undercover operation at a Midland hotel. The operation resulted in the arrest of seven other men.

It is currently unclear where that charge stands in court.

Powell previously worked as the public information officer of the Texas Department of Transportation's Odessa District.