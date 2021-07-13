Man arrested in connection to Andrews auto-pedestrian accident

Aaron Van Brown was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

ANDREWS, Texas — A man is accused of hitting another man with his car in Andrews.

Aaron Van Brown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an auto-pedestrian accident.

According to Andrews Police Department, EMS and police officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 900 Block of South Main around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been hit by a car.

They treated the victim on scene and transported him to Permian Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, police identified Brown as the suspect. They found him away from the scene and saw that his vehicle had damage that matched the scene.