Man arrested in connection to Andrews auto-pedestrian accident

ANDREWS, Texas —
A man is accused of hitting another man with his car in Andrews.
Aaron Van Brown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an auto-pedestrian accident.
According to Andrews Police Department, EMS and police officers responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in the 900 Block of South Main around 2:34 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been hit by a car.
They treated the victim on scene and transported him to Permian Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
After further investigation, police identified Brown as the suspect. They found him away from the scene and saw that his vehicle had damage that matched the scene.
The case is still being investigated. This is all the information we have at this time.