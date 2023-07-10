Man arrested for intentionally crashing through Odessa H-E-B entrance

The driver, 43-year-old Gonzolo Armendariz, caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested a man on Saturday for intentionally crashing his car into the H-E-B on 42nd Street.

According to OPD, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the store in reference to a major crash.

After investigating, they determined that a gray Toyota Pathfinder, driven by 43-year-old Gonzolo Armendariz, crashed through the main entrance of the H-E-B. Investigation also revealed that Armendariz pulled the fire alarm and was drunk with a gun.

He reportedly fought with the security guard and caused approximately $50,000 worth of damage.

Armendariz was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, false alarm, assault on a security officer, criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury.