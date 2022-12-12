Man arrested for drunk driving wreck that killed 2

Jose A. Ramirez was arrested for two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

ODESSA, Texas — A man is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter for a drunk driving accident that left two people dead.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on Saturday around 1:15 a.m., OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

Investigation revealed that Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.

Ramirez hit a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Linda I. Hernandez, 23, who was going the same direction on E 42nd St.

Hernandez was taken to Medical Center Hospital and later pronounced dead. Ramirez’s passenger, John A. Escontrias, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramirez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.