Man arrested for deadly shooting in Odessa

Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday.

According to ECSO, around 10:24 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a car wreck near the intersection of W 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle.

While responding to the initial crash call, the office received another call from a woman about a disturbance and possible gunshot victim at the same location as the crash.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his torso.

The gunshot victim, Mauricio Israel Islas, 19, was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries.

After several witnesses were interviewed at the scene, Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, was arrested for murder.