Man arrested for aggravated kidnapping at Midland apartment complex

Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta is accused of drugging a woman and trying to take advantage of her at Summerhill Apartments.

MIDLAND, Texas — A man is behind bars after police say he drugged and tried to take advantage of a woman at a Midland apartment complex.

Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Midland police officers responded to 4331 W Dengar Ave. in reference to a sexual assault call for service.

A man and his girlfriend told police that they were in her apartment at the Summerhill Apartments when they got into an argument.

The woman went downstairs to the laundry room to get away from the boyfriend, who followed her. The man noticed a suspicious looking man staring at his girlfriend in the laundry room.

When the boyfriend went back upstairs, the woman stayed in the laundry room.

While she was in the laundry room, an unknown woman offered her “some shots” from a bottle she had under her arm, urging the victim to take two shots to make the effects stronger.

The victim took the shots and began feeling drowsy, saying that the effects of the shots were unlike anything she had experienced before.

She felt a prick in her thigh, which she believed to be a needle. This was followed by a man, later identified as Gomez-Ozaeta, wrapping his arm around her neck and putting a knife against it.

She said the man pulled her by the neck out of the laundry room and threw her in a truck.

When he tried to take advantage of her, she took a tool from the toolbox and hit him with it, then kicked him. Gomez-Ozaeta then ran away.

The victim began to lose feeling in her legs, which she believed was due to the possible injection given to her.

When detectives conducted a photo lineup, the woman positively identified Gomez-Ozaeta with 100% certainty.