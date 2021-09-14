Man arrested, charged in Pecos murder

Michael Munoz has been charged with murder after a shooting at a Love's truck stop Thursday.

PECOS, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting in Pecos Thursday.

According to the Pecos Police Department, officers responded to a Love's truck stop in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a victim, who was later identified as Christopher Rodriguez, unresponsive with apparent gun shot wounds.

They also found a suspect, identified as Michael Munoz. Munoz was charged with murder and bond has been set at $500,000.