Man arrested for breaking into Burnet Elementary Monday morning

The man kicked in the glass door and ran into the cafeteria. He was arrested and removed before students arrived.

ODESSA, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after ECISD says he was broke into Burnet Elementary early Monday morning.

The attempted break-in happened around 6:30 a.m.

A representative for ECISD says the man ran up to the north entrance of the school. When he was unable to get in, he reportedly kicked out a portion of the glass in the door and ran into the cafeteria.

A neighbor and a school custodian called authorities.

Odessa Police and ECISD police responded and arrested the man. He was removed before students began arriving.

The man, who has not been identified, claimed he was being chased. Police however do not believe this is true.

The man has been charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.

"School district leaders want to thank the neighbor and custodian who reported this incident to the police, and thank the officers who responded so quickly, taking the man into custody and securing the school," the spokesperson said.