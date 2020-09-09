Man arrested after ramming into vehicles, forcing drivers off roadway

Police say Barnett was intoxicated and also threatened the drivers with a metal pipe.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have arrested a man they say was ramming into other vehicles and forcing drivers off the roadway.

An officer driving down IH-20 near FM 1936 reportedly saw the driver of a blue truck assaulting the driver of a green Mustang around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, who was later identified as Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, apparently began violently swinging his arms and hands at the officer.

The officer then tried to place Barnett in custody, but he resisted arrest, pushing and pulling away from the officer. He also tried to grab the officer's gun.

With the help of some citizens, the officer was able to place Barnett in custody.

Investigators found Barnett had been driving recklessly and intentionally ramming into other vehicles, forcing those drivers off of the road.

He then exited his vehicle and threatened other drivers with a metal pipe.

Three of the motorists told police they would like to file charges against Barnett.

Investigators also found that Barnett was intoxicated during this incident.