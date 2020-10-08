Man arrested after assaulting woman and children at convenience store

Gardner was arrested

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A man is in jail after assaulting a woman and her children in Midland on Friday.

Midland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call about an assault just before 2:30 p.m. on August 7.

Upon arrival at the Uncle's Convenience Store on E. Loop 250, the officers found several people had been assaulted.

Investigators found the suspect, identified as Jerry Gardner, 41, from Cedar Park had assaulted the family.

MCSO says another person tried to intervene and stop the assault but Gardner assaulted him as well.

Gardner then reportedly stole the woman's vehicle and left the scene.

Officers later located Gardner in Kerr County. Gardner was arrested after a pursuit and has been charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.