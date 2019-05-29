MIDLAND, Texas — The man who allegedly shot and killed a Midland Police Department officer has been indicted for manslaughter.

The Midland Reporter Telegram reported David Wilson was indicted by a grand Jury on May 2 and for the death of Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.

Heidelberg was shot while responding to a panic alarm at a home in Midland.

Police say Wilson admitted he was in the home and fired a gun in the direction of the officer.

If convicted, Wilson is facing anywhere from two to 20 years in prison.