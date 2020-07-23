Midland man arrested after assaulting woman in DK convenience store

Police say Anderson hit the woman in the head with a wooden object multiple times.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is in jail after police say he assaulted a woman in a DK convenience store on Wednesday.

Darrell Levon Anderson, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Midland Police, Anderson struck a woman in the head with a wooden object multiple times before leaving the store.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later located the Anderson in the 4400 block of N. Midland Drive. There he admitted to officers he had assaulted the woman inside the store.

Officers called the Midland Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit and CSI Unit, but Anderson refused to talk to detectives. He has been arrested and transported to the Midland County Detention Center.