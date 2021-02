The crash was around 5 p.m. in Northeast Odessa.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.



Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at Golder and Paradise.

Carmen King, 71, was driving a motorcycle northbound when Humberto Salazar, 64, failed to yield the right of way and struck King.

Salazar was driving southbound when he hit King, leaving him in critical condition at the hospital.