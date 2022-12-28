Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop

Luis Casillas' family said he was executed over a $500 repair bill. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.

What happened

Family members said Casillas was executed over a $500 truck repair bill. It was money they said he was planning to use for Christmas gifts for his two toddlers.

Police still haven't released any information about suspects in the shooting. They said they were hoping they can identify someone through surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Witnesses said they saw Casillas get into an argument when one of up to six suspects was supposed to pay for a $500 repair but refused. They said Luis Casillas tried to get away before he was executed while begging for his life.

“He was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle,” Sandy Casillas, Luis’ sister, said “He didn’t deserve this. He begged them, 'I have a family, just take whatever you want.' And they said 'no.'"

Luis' family

Luis Casillas' children are still too young to fully understand what happened to their father. They opened presents on Christmas without their father.