Lovington PD detain student believed to have made threat against middle school

LOVINGTON, N.M. — The Lovington Police Department has detained a student it believes may have threatened Taylor Middle School.

The department and Lovington Municipal Schools administrative staff were made aware of the potential threat Thursday morning.

Police were able to intercept and detain the student and he is no longer on school premises.

However, police say no weapon of any kind was brought on to the school premises in relation to the threat.

Police are consulting with the New Mexico Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Juvenile Probation Office to see if any criminal charges will be applied.

Any administrative action from the school will be handled separately.