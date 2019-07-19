LOVINGTON, N.M. — Lovington police are investigating after a domestic incident call turned deadly.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1300 block of South 5th Street at around 8:07 a.m. on July 18.

Investigators found Ryan Madrid, 32, outside of the residence. He had suffered serious injuries and police and emergency services personnel attempted life-saving measures.

Madrid was taken to Nor-Lea Hospital District where he was pronounced deceased.

Upon further investigation, officers determined Martin Nunez, 28, from Tatum, NM entered Madrid's house the morning of the incident.

Police say Nunez was in a relationship with a woman, but the woman had been staying at Madrid's due to the couple's recent estrangement. Their young child was also staying at the residence.

Reports said Nunez had previously made threats of harm to anyone who might be romantically engaged with the woman.

Investigators said after Nunez entered the residence, he stabbed Madrid multiple times before fleeing the scene with the woman and their child.

Lea County Sheriff's Office was able to intercept the car and Nunez was arrested on July 19.

Nunez has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary, child abuse, false imprisonment and battery on a household member. His bond was set at $300,000 and the DA's Office has indicated intent to file a pre-trial detainer hold on him.

The investigation is still underway and no further details are available at this time.