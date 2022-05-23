Lovington murder suspect arrested after high-speed pursuit, standoff with Arizona authorities

Zion Gibson has been charged with first degree murder as well as child abuse and other charges.

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A Lovington man is in jail after he is suspected of murdering his estranged girlfriend.

Police arrived at the 700 block of South 5th Street just before 1 a.m. on May 23. They were responding to a call about a domestic incident.

There officers discovered Rosa Elena Trujillo, 25, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities attempted lifesaving efforts but Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found Zion Blake Gibson, 26, had fled the scene after shots were fired.

Authorities say the couple's three-year-old child was unharmed at the scene.

After some investigating, detectives learned Gibson was on his way to Arizona.

Thanks to several agencies, Gibson's vehicle was found on Interstate 40. This resulted in a high-speed chase leading into Arizona.

The suspect wrecked his vehicle before engaging in a standoff with the Arizona Department of Public Safety SWAT Team. He surrendered peacefully at around 11 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Gibson has been charged with first degree murder, child abuse, attempt to commit and residential burglary. He will be extradited to New Mexico in the next few days.