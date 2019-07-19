LOVINGTON, N.M. — Lovington police are investigating after a domestic incident call turned deadly.

Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the 1300 block of South 5th Street at around 8:07 a.m. on July 18.

Investigators found Ryan Madrid, 32, outside of the residence. He had suffered serious injuries and police and emergency services personnel attempted life-saving measures.

Madrid was taken to Nor-Lea Hospital District where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still underway and no further details are available at this time.