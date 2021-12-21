Lovington man arrested, accused of pointing a gun at another driver

An LCSO deputy pulled over Cantu after he was marked driving over 108 miles per hour.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A Lovington man is in jail after authorities say he pointed a gun at another driver Monday.

According to a press release by the Lea County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a black Mercedes going around 108 miles per hour down Navajo Drive in Hobbs.

The deputy performed a stop and managed to detain Marcus Cantu, 23.

After the deputy had pulled Cantu over, a man driving a Tahoe stopped alongside them and stated the driver had pointed a gun at him earlier.

The man told the deputy the Mercedes had pulled up along his left side and as he turned to look he saw Cantu pointing a pistol at his face through the open passenger window.

The victim said he slammed on his breaks, after which Cantu made a u-turn and began traveling north on another road. The second driver followed the Mercedes and noted the license plate to be able to file a report with police.

Cantu denied the accusation, saying he heard an object strike his car and saw water trickling down the passenger side mirror. He did admit to having a firearm inside his car, and the deputy noticed a handgun near the driver's seat that matched the other driver's description.