Lovington man arrested after Lea Co. SWAT team called out

The SWAT team pulled Carreon from underneath the residence after four hours.

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A Lovington man is in jail after the Lea County SWAT team was called out to a home on December 17.

Lea County Sheriff's Deputies had been told Isaac Carreon, 25, was in the 200 block of West Polk Avenue and went to the residence he was staying at.

When they got their they learned Daisha Pando, 32, was also inside the home. Deputies began attempting to communicate with Pando through the window of the home.

At this time, Pando's mother received a text from her that said Carreon wouldn't let her open the door.

LCSO began making announcements for Carreon and Pando to exit. Pando did leave the residence and was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Deputies then called in the Lea County Regional SWAT Team to arrest Carreon.

After four hours, the SWAT team located Carreon, who was hiding underneath the residence.

Carreon requested to go the hospital, and after he was released he was booked into the Lea County Detention Center.

He faces four charges for failure to appear as well as warrants for kidnapping, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, vehicles entering a stop or yield intersection and driving on a suspended license with the arrest clause.