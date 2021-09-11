x
Lovington High School student arrested by police for Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises

No students were injured or immediately affected by the incident.
LOVINGTON, N.M. — Lovington Police Department have arrested a14-year-old student at Lovington High School for bringing a firearm on school property. 

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on November 8. The student was detained by school personnel immediately after being notified about the situation. 

The student violated New Mexico State Statue 30-7-2.1, which is Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises, a fourth degree felony. 

The Lovington Police Department suggests that when you see something, to always say something. 

