Lovington High School student arrested by police for Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises

LOVINGTON, N.M. — Lovington Police Department have arrested a14-year-old student at Lovington High School for bringing a firearm on school property.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on November 8. The student was detained by school personnel immediately after being notified about the situation.

The student violated New Mexico State Statue 30-7-2.1, which is Unlawful Carrying of a Deadly Weapon on School Premises, a fourth degree felony.

No students were immediately affected or injured during the incident.