Odessa attorney, Adrian Chavez, was arrested and currently being held by the U.S Marshals Service on a federal warrant.

Local Odessa criminal defense attorney, Adrian Chavez, was arrested on Saturday.

He is currently being held from the U.S Marshals Service, meaning he was arrested on a federal warrant.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf says the county has no other additional information to provide about Chavez's arrest.