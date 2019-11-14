Neo-Nazi group member arrested in Texas

According to the arrest affidavit obtained from the FBI, a deputy pulled over a Ford Focus just before 1:30 p.m. on November 4. He was driving 42 miles per hour in a 35mph zone in a Ford Focus.

The driver of the car was identified as Kaleb Cole, leader of the Texas branch of the white supremacy group known as "Atomwaffen". Bruce-Umbaugh was identified as the passenger.

The deputies began talking to the two men and noted Bruce-Umbaugh appeared nervous and fidgety. He also answered for Bruce-Umbaugh on multiple occasions when deputies asked questions.

Both men also denied any illegal items like drugs being in the car.

Deputies noticed the two were wearing combat/tactical gear and saw what appeared to be the handle of a machete or bowie knife sticking out of the middle console.

When asked if there were any weapons inside the car, Bruce-Umbaugh told officers there were rifles in the back. The deputies then told the two men to step out of the vehicle for safety purposes.

Cole at this time told officers they did not have consent to search the car, so the deputies requested a K9 unit respond to the scene.

The K9 begin to search and honed in on the back of the Focus. Bruce-Umbaugh then told officers there was a small amount of marijuana in the car as well as THC oils in the trunk.

Officers then searched the car and found a pistol, several rifles, two grams of THC oils and a small canister of marijuana. Between 1,500 and 2,000 rounds of ammunition were also seized from the car.

Bruce-Umbaugh told deputies the firearms all belonged to him, which Cole seconded. He also admitted to exclusively owning the marijuana and THC oils.

Based on these admissions, deputies arrested Bruce-Umbaugh. On November 5, he was interviewed by an FBI special agent.

The agent asked him how often he smoked marijuana, to which he responded "every day" but stated that he didn't consider himself to be a "stoner".

Bruce-Umbaugh also told authorities he and Cole were traveling from Washington state to Houston to meet with some friends.

Based on this statement, officers believe the firearms traveled across state lines.

The FBI has charged Bruce-Umbaugh with being in possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of a firearm.

Cole was not arrested during this process.

KING 5