Lea County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect involved in murder after arrest of other suspect

One suspect has been arrested after the murder of a male found dead on Jul. 14.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be involved in the murder of 21-year-old Davan Perales, of Hobbs, NM.

On Jul. 14, the Lea County Sheriff's Office responded to a call to the area of Cody Ln. and East Dakota Rd. in Lovington, NM, in reference to a deceased male.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Davan Perales, who had six gunshots to the upper region of his body.

After investigative efforts, LCSO was led to a residence in the 600 block of N. Houston, where Perales lived.

Officials were told by the other residents that Perales had left on Jul. 13 with three other people, providing information on the vehicle Perales left in as well as clothing information for Perales.

After obtaining video footage, investigators were led to the home of 29-year-old Eric Jaramillo, in the 1200 block of N. Gulf.

Upon arrival of the residence, officers discovered Jaramillo cleaning the backseats of the vehicle and found a .380 caliber pistol believed to be involved in the murder, after interviewing a witness.

Officers also found a 9 MM caliber pistol as well as a 9 MM caliber ammunition round, and a GPS tracker charger.

The witness then told investigators about the second suspect, 32-year-old, Steven Gresham, who helped remove Perales' body after being shot by Jaramillo.

The unknown witness also stated to officers that they were threatened and the lives of their family were threatened by Eric Jaramillo if the murder was reported.

The witness admitted to driving Jaramillo and Gresham to a residence in Tatum, NM., where Jaramillo washed his hands.

After being arrested on Jul. 17 on a Hobbs Municipal Bench Warrant for failure to appear, Jaramillo was served an arrest warrant for an Open County of 1st-degree Murder, 3 Counts of Tampering with Evidence (3rd-degree felony), Bribery or Intimidation of a Witness; Retaliation Against a Witness (3rd-degree felony), Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (4th-degree felony), and Firearms or Destructive Device; Receipt, Transportation or Possession by a Felon (4th-degree felony).

Eric Jaramillo is being held in the Lea County Detention Center on a No Bond Pretrial Detention Order.

However, Lea County has now issued an arrest warrant for Steven Gresham, charging him for Accessory to Wit; Murder (1st-degree felony), and Tampering with Evidence (3rd-degree felony).

The public is being asked to help in locating Steven Gresham and is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 for any information leading to the arrest of Gresham.