HOBBS, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder/suicide that occurred on May 21.

Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Kansas in Hobbs, New Mexico just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a possible homicide.

Investigators found John Plant, 55, and Natalia Plant, 77, both deceased. The two were married.

At this time investigators believe the incident is a murder/suicide. The incident is still under investigation.