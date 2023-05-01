Lea County Sheriff's Office investigating a murder

The unidentified man had suffered significant trauma when police found him.

HOBBS, N.M. — On Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., the Lea County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots being fired on Burgess Street in Hobbs.

While responding, deputies were informed that there was a person injured.

Upon arrival, deputies located an unidentified male outside the residence who had suffered significant trauma.

Hobbs EMS personnel arrived to the scene, but the man passed away.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update you as we receive more information.