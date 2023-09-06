Lea County Sheriff's Office assists in a drug bust

The narcotics seized by Lea County Drug Task Force were worth an estimated $162,800.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) released a press release Wednesday about an on-going investigation into a Sunday vehicle stop for a narcotics investigation.

On Sunday, Lea County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) assisted LCDTF in the vehicle stop.

Then, a narcotics K9 alerted the investigators that the vehicle contained something suspicious.

LCSO and LCDTF transported the vehicle and it was reportedly secured to be searched, as a warrant was approved.

On Tuesday, agents executed the search warrant on the vehicle.

According to LCDTF, agents seized approximately 15,000 blue bills that were reported to contain fentanyl.

Agents also seized two pounds of a crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

During the search, $500 was found as well.

The next task for LCDTF is to confirm the identification of the narcotics. They have sent the drugs to the state forensic laboratory for those answers.

According to LCDTF, the street value for the drugs are estimated to cost $162,800.